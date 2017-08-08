BREAKING: Motorist faces jail after driving at pedestrians in Tattershall

Have your say

A motorist alleged to have driven his car at a group of pedestrians has been warned he faces a jail sentence after admitting dangerous driving when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Shane Steadman pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on High Street, Tattershall, as a result of an incident on July 9 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to four charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent arising out of the same incident.

Steadman, 26, formerly of Leagate Road, Tumby, and now of Queen Street, Horncastle, was granted conditional bail to await sentence on August 25.

Judge Simon Hirst warned him: “Please don’t come on August 25 expecting anything other than a relatively lengthy custodial sentence.”