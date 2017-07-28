BREAKING NEWS: Three arrested after drugs raid in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire police have executed a warrant in order to carry out a raid at a property in Mablethorpe this morning (Friday, July 28).

The East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS) supported police with the raid.

Police say that three people have been arrested to help out with their investigation.

Inspector Colin Haigh has said that, following he raid, three people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

• We will have more news on this incident to follow.