Bright future ahead for Tingdene Mablethorpe

A Mablethorpe holiday park has ploughed in big investments totalling over £500,000 to make it a place to stay that’s fitting for the 21st Century.

The facility first opened as Mablethorpe Chalet and Caravan Park in the 1960s with the traditional chalets painted in the usual red and yellow colours.

In 2013, the park was acquired by Tingdene and has since seen an investment of in excess of £500,00, bringing the park up-to-date and including many new amenities.

A spokesperson for Tingdene Mablethorpe said: “The obvious change we have made is to allow our chalet owners to modernise their chalets by working to modern colour schemes as well as adding contemporary external timber deckings.”

They added: “Tingdene has also provided new opportunities for existing and new chalet owners to sign up to a Residential Lease, meaning that a mixed use opportunity has been provided.

“Some owners have chosen to make their bolthole by the sea their main residence, whilst others continue to use their chalet for relaxing weekends and summer stays.”

Tingdene continues to refurbish the park facilities with a new look bar and restaurant, convenience shop, owners reception and park office.

The park has also seen improvements in landscaping, and a new park-wide wi-fi system.

Further investment is also set to be undertaken in the future.

2017 has seen the launch of further new caravan pitch developments, enabling caravan owners with caravans at other operators and locations to move to the park.

1 For further information about the park and the services on offer, please visit: www.tingdenelifestyleparks.co.uk.