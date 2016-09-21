Brookenby man charged with sending ‘menacing’ Facebook message

A Brookenby man has been charged with posting a menacing Facebook message, after being arrested earlier this week.

Michael Chambers, 38, of Swinhope Road, was arrested on Tuesday (September 20) and charged with the offence of sending by a public communications network, a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character.

Chambers is due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates on October 20.