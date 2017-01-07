Brookenby man sentenced for motoring offences

Stephen Knights, 23, of Edinburgh Road, Brookenby, has been sentenced for five motoring offences, Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on December 8.

The court was told how Knights drove an off-road motor cycle without due care and attention.

For this offence, he was fined £220.

Knights used the off-road motor vehicle without insurance, the court heard.

For this offence, he was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Knights failed to stop an off-road motor cycle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform, drove an off-road motor cycle without a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class and he failed to produce for examination a test certificate issued in respect of the vehicle.

For these three charges, Knights was given no separate penalty.

All of the offences happened in Orford Road, Brookenby, on July 5, the court heard.

All five charges were proved under the single justice procedure.

Court results state Knights was not present in court.