Brookenby youngster to swim 5,000-metres for charity cause

A Brookenby youngster is taking the plunge and swimming 5,000-metres to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice.

Hope Henderson,(9),will be taking to the pool at the Meridian Centre in Louth for her charity challenge of 200 lengths on Saturday, November 4.

She is specifically raising funds for the Inpatient Unit in Nettleham Road, Lincoln, in memory of her grandfather, Harold Watts.

He passed away in 2009 and Hope was only 18-months at the time.

Hope decided that she wanted to do something to raise funds for charity and because St Barnabas helped out her grandfather, she thought it was the perfect choice and a great way to remember him.

Grandmother Sue Watts said: “I am so proud of Hope and the challenge she is about to do. She keeps telling us all how excited she is, which is lovely to see.”

Hope has managed to raise £477 so far and is hoping to raise as much as possible.

If you would like to make a donation towards Hope’s challenge, please visit her JustGiving challenge via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/susan-watts11.