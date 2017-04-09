Burgh on Bain woman sentenced over assault and drug offences

A woman from Burgh on Bain has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug possession, assaulting a police officer, and breaching a previous conditional discharge.

Chantel Moses, 30, of Girsby Cottage, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on March 28 where she pleaded guilty to both charges and the breach.

Moses was in possession of an unknown quantity of cannabis, a Class B drug, in the Grimsby area on February 26. She did not face a penalty for this offence, although the drugs were forfeited to the court and destroyed.

On the same day, Moses assaulted a male police officer in the execution of his duty.

For this, she was fined £70 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. She was also ordered to pay £45 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The two offences above constituted a breach of a two-year conditional discharge which was imposed on the defendant in July 2015, following a public order offence that she committed in Louth the previous January. For this breach, she was fined a further £50.