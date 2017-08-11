Burglars steal car from Grimoldby home

Burglars have entered an address in Grimoldby, taken the car keys from inside, and stolen the car from the driveway.

The offence happened in Tinkle Street between 8.30am on August 9, and 1pm on August 10.

The stolen car was a Volvo V40, with the registration number YP62 DMZ.

Police are requesting that any sightings of the vehicle are reported to them on 101, quoting incident number 233 of August 10.

The police have also issued a warning following a ‘noticeable increase’ in burglaries in the area recently, and they are asking residents to be extra vigilant in ensuring that their homes and vehicles are secure at all times.