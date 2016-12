Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that happened in St Bernard’s Avenue, Louth, yesterday evening (December 12).

The burglary took place at around 10.30pm on Monday December 12.

A briefcase was stolen from the address, and police would particularly like to hear from any witnesses who saw anyone in the area carrying a briefcase, or who may have seen one abandoned anywhere.

If you have information, call 101 and quote incident number 448 of December 12.