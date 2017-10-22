A cracking result for Alford egg firm

It was an ‘egg-cellent’ result for an Alford firm after two years of work to produce blue eggs saw the product achieve a Great Taste award.

Family business LJ Fairburn and Son Ltd’s new British Blue Egg - which features a striking pastel blue shell - is now on sale in supermarkets around the UK.

LJ Fairburn & Son Ltd's British Blue Eggs

It was created, developed and produced by the Alford firm, who worked with geneticists to develop the blue-egg producing hens - which are said to be ‘hatched, hand-reared and housed in higher welfare free range housing’.

Out of over 12,300 products to be judged at the Great Taste awards, Fairburn’s own label British Blue® eggs were given a 2-star award. A spokesman for the firm said: “Judges complemented this new egg variety for its outstanding taste, texture and quality.”

The family has also been successful in the British Farming Awards.

They won gold in the Family Farming Business of the Year, sponsored by Morrisons.

The awards ceremony was held at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham, and supported by Morrisons.

More than 700 farmers and industry professionals attended the event, which showcased the innovation and achievements of farmers across the agricultural industry.

Organised by Briefing Media, parent company of Farmers Guardian, Dairy Farmer and Arable Farming, the awards welcomed a record number of entries from across farming’s core sectors.