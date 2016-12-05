Binbrook Post Office move gets stamp of approval

It has been confirmed plans to move Binbrook Post Office from its present site to the nearby Manor View Stores will go ahead.

This will create a Post Office serving point in the store, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place and staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available, seven days a week, during the store’s opening hours, 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday; 8am to 8pm Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents,” said Suzanne Richardson, Post Office Regional Manager

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The date for the relocation has yet to be confirmed.

Posters will be displayed in the present Binbrook Post Office to advise customers of when the move will take place.