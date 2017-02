The Post Office is opening its new Post Office ‘local’ service at Manor View Stores in Market Place, Binbrook.

The service will launch at 1pm on Monday, February 27 and will be provided through a Post Office serving point alongside the retail till in the store.

Customers will also benefit from increased opening hours, including 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

The current Post Office will close at 12.30pm on Saturday February 25.