Promote yourself in next year’s Skegness holiday guide: Could your pic make front page?

Businesses have just weeks to get themselves featured in 2017’s Skegness, Mablethorpe and The Lincolnshire Wolds holiday guide. Those behind the guide, to be distributed across the country, are especially looking for pubs, restaurants and retailers to advertise, as well as a picture for the front cover.
Send an A5 print to June Howard, SECWHA, Town Hall, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 1DA, no later than September 16. Advertisers should call SECHWA on 01754 767300.
