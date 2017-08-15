Lincolnshire Show boosts economy with more than £11 million

A mighty £11 million was spent in and around Lincoln by visitors to this year’s Lincolnshire Show, according to new research.

The two-day event, which attracted around 60,000 visitors, saw almost £7.5 million spent at the range of trade stands, including food, drink, clothing, homeware and other specialist services.

In addition, more than £3.5 million was spent in the city by county showgoers on travel, accommodation and within local facilities including shops, restaurants and tourist spots.

Jayne Southall CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “It’s amazing to see how much the show continues to benefit the local economy.

“Both spending figures equate to a huge amount, which not only benefits businesses exhibiting at the event, but also Lincolnshire’s economy, which receives a significant financial injection from the show.

“The £11 million boost reflects how important the event is for Lincolnshire as a whole. It is not just a county show, but an event that supports tourism in the local area, provides jobs and promotes the agricultural industry in general - a fundamental part of many people’s lives and businesses in our area.”

The show attracts people from all over the country, who either attend to watch and enjoy the exhibits and displays, or take part and compete within well-respected events, such as livestock, equine and horticultural competitions, to name but a few.

Jayne added: “I would like to thank all those who helped to organise and run the show, along with those who came along to support and enjoy the event.

“The survey results reinforce its importance to our county and I hope Lincolnshire’s success can be used a benchmark for other agricultural events across the UK.”

This year’s spending report was produced by The University of Lincoln as part of a survey carried out with visitors during the show.

The announcement of survey results coincides with the release of a new Lincolnshire Show video, which shows just how much there is to see, do and take part in over the two-day event.

The Show attracts around 60,000 visitors each year. More than 600 traders display some of the best in local produce and sell everything from handbags to hot tubs, mowers to muck spreaders, and combines to candles.

The show is organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, whose charitable objective is to educate about food, farming and a sustainable environment.

The Lincolnshire Show returns in 2018 on Wednesday June 20 and Thursday June 21.

For more information on tickets, exhibiting, sponsorship opportunities, membership or hospitality packages for next year, visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk