NATIONAL: 18,000 more Ryanair flights axed

Ryanair is to cancel an extra 18,000 flights in a move that will hit 400,000 customers as the fallout from the airline’s mismanagement of pilot leave intensifies.

The Irish carrier said that as part of efforts to end a wave of cancellations that has already seen 2,000 flights grounded, it will fly 25 less aircraft between November and March.

The firm has been forced into the cancellations after miscalculating pilot leave.

Taking more flights out of service means that Ryanair will be able to ‘roster all of the extra pilot leave necessary’ in October, November and December, the budget airline said.

As a result, 34 routes are suspended for the winter season from November to March 2018.