New films to boost the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds

As Lincolnshire Day approaches (1st October 1), East Lindsey District Council has launched three new films to help boost tourism in the area.

The short films, made by Lincoln-based video production company Electric Egg, were premiered at a private screening at the Kinema in the Woods, Woodhall Spa in front of an audience of invited guests.

The organist at the Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa opened the launch of the premiere screening. EMN-170929-153756001

Each film features different aspects of the Lincolnshire Wolds and focuses on one of the following themes:

Heritage - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiQkLzjOv08

Active Outdoors - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8wYpfsrBjY

Discover the Lincolnshire Wolds - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZDwUgK6ZMM

Bluestone Heath Road in the Lincolnshire Wolds features in the newly launched promotional films EMN-170929-153734001

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “These films celebrate what is wonderful about the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“They take in everything from the area’s history, the wonderful rolling hills and the natural beauty that remains a well-kept secret to many.

“We are so pleased to be able to promote this designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) to the wider world and hope that it inspires people to come and visit.

“To be able to show these films for the first time at the Kinema in the Woods is also a treat; it’s one of the area’s most iconic attractions and sets the scene incredibly well. Electric Egg have made our vision come to life and managed to encapsulate what a diverse and exciting destination this really is.”

Steve Hatton from Electric Egg with Christine Yates, Karen Edwards, and Kate Harrison from East Lindsey District Council EMN-170929-153745001

Steve Hatton, Director at Electric Egg, said: “We had some fun producing these films.

“The Wolds provides a unique backdrop and we were bowled over by the sheer beauty of the landscape and the variety of attractions and activities available. Hopefully the films get all of this across and will bring even more visitors to the area.”

Flora Bennett, joint owner of the Brackenborough Hall Coach House near Louth, is really pleased with the outcome of the films.

She said: “These films really showcase what a beautiful place we’ve got around us, and the Lincolnshire Wolds as an undiscovered treasure.

“There’s now even more potential to boost the surrounding areas in the Lincolnshire Wolds and the films are a great way of supporting local businesses.”

The films follow the release of a recent study which showed that from 2014 to 2016, the economic impact of tourism within the Lincolnshire Wolds Destination Plan area grew from £153 million to £166.58 million.

The films form part of a wider project that East Lindsey District Council is working on with West Lindsey District Council, the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, and businesses in the area to continue promoting the Lincolnshire Wolds as a visitor destination.

The council has also developed a new website, lovelincolnshirewolds.com and is investing in PR and digital marketing to further raise the profile of the area.