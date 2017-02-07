REVEALED: The 66 businesses in Boston and East Lindsey not meeting ‘Satisfactory’ food hygiene standards

Food Standards Agency inspectors have found 66 food outlets in Boston and East Lindsey failed to meet satisfactory levels of food hygiene.
In the last round of inspections, 20 city restaurants, cafes, takeaways or food shops were graded as 2, meaning ‘improvement necessary.’
Some 42 businesses were given a 1 star rating meaning ‘major improvement is necessary’ and four were given 0 star, signifying urgent improvement is required.
The good news is most businesses preparing food in the area were ranked three or above.
ZERO STAR - URGENT IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY
Canton House - 30 High Street Wainfleet Skegness
Fantasy Kebab & Curry House - Fantasy Island Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness
Murrays News - 17 Lumley Road Skegness
White Hart Inn -East Road Tetford Lincolnshire
ONE START - MAJOR IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY
Jo’s Salsa Bar - 1 Red Lion Street Boston
Lithuanian Grocery - 5 Emery Lane Boston
Nikita - 10 South End Boston
Ali-Ba-Ba-Q - Eastgate Market Sea Lane Ingoldmells
Applebys Ices Ltd Cafe - Main Road Conisholme Lincolnshire
Bollywood Coffee - Eastgate Market Sea Lane Ingoldmells
Boston Road Stores - 24A Boston Road Spilsby Lincolnshire
Canaam - Vine Road Chapel St Leonards Skegness
Ceeshells - Foreshore Kiosk 4 Tower Esplanade Skegness
Cost Cutter - Sibsey Post Office Main Road Sibsey Boston
Costcutter - 20 High Street Burgh Le Marsh Skegness
Costcutter - 1-2 The Esplanade Chapel St Leonards Lincolnshire Pe24 5Tb
Dragon House - 350 Roman Bank Skegness Lincolnshire
Golden Boy - 8 St Lawrence Street Horncastle
Grosvenor House Hotel - North Parade Skegness
High House Home Guard - High House Farm Tumby Moorside Boston Lincolnshire
Icepak - Skegness Stadium Marsh Lane Orby Skegness
La Dolce Vita - 10 High Street Skegness Lincolnshire
Le Taj Restaurant - 37 Upgate Louth
Lincolnshire Cooperative Ltd - 33 Market Place Tattershall Lincoln
Little Dorrit’S - 8 Station Road Woodhall Spa Lincolnshire
Oceana - Ingoldmells Service Station Skegness Road Ingoldmells Skegness
Panda - Fantasy Island Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness
Raela Ltd - 18 Aswell Street Louth
Rainbow Slush - Bibbys Beach Bar Ingoldmells Point Ingoldmells Skegness
Simpsons Fish And Chips - 15 High Street Skegness Lincolnshire
Spicy Grill - Trunch Lane Chapel St Leonards
The Boston Golf Club - Boston Golf Club Boston Road Cowbridge Boston
Coxwains Cabin Hotel - 27 Admiralty Road Mablethorpe Lincolnshire
The Crown & Anchor - Tetney Lock Road Tetney Lock Grimsby
The Royal Oak - Main Road New Bolingbroke Boston
The Turks Head - Main Road Maltby Le Marsh Alford
The Waterside Tavern - Waterside Leisure Park Anchor Lane Ingoldmells Skegness
The Yellow Mountain Hotel - 104 South Parade Skegness
Thornton Game Ltd - Ox Pasture Farm Ox Pasture Lane Thornton Horncastle
Turkish Grill - 3 Aswell Street Louth Lincs
Walls Lane General Stores - Walls Lane Ingoldmells Skegness
Waterfront Club - Lakeside Park Warren Road North Somercotes Louth
Williams Bar And Lounge - 90-94 Lumley Road Skegness
Windmill Hotel & Nayeemas - The Windmill Hotel 10 Market Place Alford
Windys - 127C-127D Drummond Road Skegness
X-Site Cafe - X-Site Skatepark Sea View Pullover Skegness
TWO STAR - IMPROVEMENT NECESSARY
Beachlands Tea Room North Parade Skegness
Bel Piatto - 55B Roman Bank Skegness
Brians Pickles - Flea Market Cemetery Road Wragby Lincolnshire
Dexters Alehouse And Kitchen - Kidgate Louth
Frankie Tomato - Unit 6 Tower Point Sea Lane Ingoldmells Skegness Pe25 1Pn
John Darke Louth Ltd - A16 Garage 67 Grimsby Road Louth Lincolnshire
King Kebab - 1 Sandbeck Arcade Skegness
L A Cafe - 1 Grand Parade Skegness
Lite Bites - 16 Roman Bank Skegness Lincolnshire
Masala Queen - 1 Park Buildings Trunch Lane Chapel St Leonards Skegness
Mavrick (Stickney Car Boot) - Street Record Main Road Stickney
Oasis Ice Cream Bar - Ingoldmells Point Ingoldmells Skegness
Six Sails Mill - Sibsey Trader Mill Frithville Road Sibsey Boston
The Bell Inn - Firsby Road Halton Holegate Spilsby
The Golden Dragon - 47 Roman Bank Skegness Lincolnshire
The Guest House - High Street Burgh Le Marsh Skegness
The Hideaway - The Esplanade Chapel St Leonards Skegness
The North Shore Hotel - North Shore Road Skegness Lincolnshire
The Rock & Sweet Stall - Ingoldmells Village Outdoor Market Sea Lane Ingoldmells
Tian Tian Xian - 85 Victoria Road Mablethorpe Lincolnshire