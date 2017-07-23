Buzz of excitement for Judith after new book release

Have your say

An author from Louth has published a new poetry book for young children.

Judith Jenkinson has published ‘The Little Bee Bong Book of Poems’ which is described as ‘a captivating collection of whimsical rhymes and enchanting illustrations’, and is inspired by Judith’s belief that poems help youngsters develop essential pre-reading and communication skills.

Judith told the Leader: “What I love about this book is that everyday childhood experiences are turned into endearing poems and illustrations that capture the spirit of what it is to be very young.”

The Little Bee Bong Book of Poems is locally available at Annikas in Louth, and as a Kindle ebook on the Amazon website.

With a background in marketing and communications, The Little Bee Bong Book of Poems is Judith’s first project for young audiences.

Originally from Canada, Judith now lives with her family in Louth where she enjoys writing, the outdoors, and working with primary school children.

The book’s illustrator, Loli Kim, is a post-graduate student and experienced graphic designer.

For more information, contact Judith on 07570 453010 or find out more at: www.facebook.com/pg/TheLittleBeeBongBookOfPoems