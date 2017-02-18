Campaign for more foster carers in the county

A new recruitment campaign has been launched by Lincolnshire Foresting Service to find more carers across Lincolnshire.

Recruitment events will be held in Grantham and Lincoln for people who are interested in learning more about the foster process.

The event will also advertise to promote the need for more foster carers.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “While we have been successful in recruiting carers across the county we need more to come forward.

“Foster carers are ordinary people who do something extraordinary in giving children a loving home.”

“Take time out to attend one of our events and find out a bit more from those who have fostered – it might be just the sort of worthwhile experience you are looking for.”

More foster carers are needed for brothers and sister who need to be kept together, teenagers, children with additional needs and children who need permanent foster carers (usually until they reach independence).

Practice supervisor for the fostering and adoption recruitment team, said: “If you have ever considering fostering, please don’t rule yourself out.

“Carers are needed from all walks of life and we offer ongoing training, support and rewards.”

They will be held at The Bentley Hotel, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, February 28, and The Guildhall, in Grantham, on Thursday, March 9.

The event will run from 7pm to 9pm.

For further details, or to book a place at an event, visit: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fosterevening.