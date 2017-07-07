Campaigners demand repairs for busy Louth road

Residents are calling for ‘dangerous’ and ‘damaging’ pot holes in St Bernard’s Avenue to be sorted out by Lincolnshire County Council.

More than 100 people have signed an online petition requesting that the busy avenue be resurfaced, with dozens more signing paper copies of the petition.

Councillor Ros Jackson with some of the potholes in St Bernard's Avenue.

The petition was started by town and district councillor, Ros Jackson, who said: “The road surface is disintegrating where it has been built over concrete bays, so that any pot hole filling is only temporary.

“Many of the holes in it were recently filled in late April this year, and if you take a look at them today these fillings are already starting to pit in places. They will not last.

“It’s a dangerous situation as well as an expensive one for many local residents, who have found themselves with expensive repair bills after driving over holes.

“My biggest concern is that an accident could happen as a result of cars swerving to avoid potholes, or due to a cyclist or motorcyclist coming off their bike. Something has to be done before the worst happens.”

The road is really bad up there, and it’s not good for cars or safety. Local resident, Lorraine Gale.

Concerned resident Lorraine Gale, who lives near St Bernard’s Avenue, added: “The work needs doing. The road is really bad up there and it’s not good for cars or safety.”

Town councillor Julie Speed added: “It’s not fair that this side of the town seems to get ignored.”

Mark Heaton, from Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways Department, said “We are aware of the issues on St Bernard’s Avenue.

“Although around a third of the road has been resurfaced in the past and is in good condition, other areas do need improvement. However, we need to prioritise repairs to busier routes and those that are in a poorer state.

“So although the road is included in our future works programme, it’s unlikely any improvements will take place until the 19/20 financial year.

“Anyone who is concerned about a pothole, can report it via our online system at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or by calling 01522 782070.”

• To sign the online petition, visit https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/resurface-st-bernard-s-avenue-in-louth.