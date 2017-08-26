Campaigners unable to raise enough cash to bid for Julian Bower site

The ‘Walk to Discover’ charitable voluntary organisation has been unable to raise enough money to submit an offer to buy the potentially historically-significant Julian Bower site in Louth.

As reported previously, the owners of the site (the King Edward VI School Trust) recently invited interested parties to submit a bid to purchase the site. A planning application for 12 homes on the site has already been approved, with archeological conditions attached.

Prisca Furlong, Walk to Discover chairman and a leading campaigner in the fight to save the site from housing development, conceded that her campaign had been unable to attract enough philanthropic donations to submit a serious, seven-figure bid for the site.

However, Prisca said that several generous donations were sent in to Walk to Discover, and she would like to thank all those who have donated and supported the campaign.

Prisca added that an application to list the site as a ‘scheduled monument’ is in progress, which - if successful - would prohibit development there.

Those who supported the bid will have their money refunded, apart from those who wish to support a new venture, Heritage Lindsey, which will help the ‘exploration, promotion and protection of heritage assets’ in East and West Lindsey.

Visit www.facebook.com/HeritageLindsey for details.