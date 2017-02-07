Can you help Louth win gold once again?

After the town struck gold last summer, more volunteers are now being sought to get involved with Louth In Bloom this year.

The group, supported by Mayor Eileen Ballard and the town council, won the top award at East Midlands in Bloom in 2016 following five years of improvement - and it is hoped the town can replicate its golden glory once again this year.

Community groups, schools and individuals are all encouraged to come forward and contribute.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s theme his year is ‘Greening Grey Britain for Wildlife.’

Last year’s contributors included Louth Town Council, Spout Yard Park, Nichols Youth Group, St James’ Church, Louth Museum, Interskill, St Michael’s Primary School, and Louth Hospice.

Projects underway for 2017 include the planting of 5,000 crocus bulbs by the Rotary Club of Louth along London Road, expanding the Lincolnshire Varieties Orchard within the cemetery, and events at Spout Yard.

For further details, visit The Sessions House in Eastgate, call 01507 355895, or email on clerk@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk.