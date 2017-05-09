Care home open day success in Sutton

Scott’s View Care Home at South Farm in Sutton on Sea held a successful open day on Friday (May 5).

Manager of the care home, Beverley Cundliffe said she really appreciated the many members of the community that came out to support event.

“We’re very close with our local community and always make sure we support people and the different groups, so I would like to thank them for coming along and supporting our event,” Beverley said.

On the day everyone got to enjoy baking and arts and crafts.

There was also a sing-a-long and afternoon tea, which was said to go down very well with the attendees.