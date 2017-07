Police officers investigating the theft of clothing from the Boyes store in Mercer Row, Louth, have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The theft occurred around 3pm on Tuesday (July 11).

If you are one of the people in the images, or if you know their identity, please call 101 and quote incident number 319 of July 11.