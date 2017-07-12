CCTV: Louth police investigate two shop thefts

Lincolnshire Police officers have released CCTV images of a man and a woman who may be able to assist their investigation into two shop thefts in Louth.

On July 4, games workshop products worth £750 were stolen from the Boyes department store on Mercer Row.

CCTV: Police would like to speak with these two people.

A short time later, bottles of vodka were taken from Morrisons in Eastgate.

If you are one of the people in the image, or if you know their identity, call police on 101 and quote incident number 296 of July 4.