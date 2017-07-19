CCTV: Police investigate Champagne theft in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who they believe he can help us with a theft investigation in Mablethorpe.

Two bottles of Champagne were removed from the Co-Op store in Seacroft Road at 12pm on July 8.

The man pictured is described as a white male, around 5’ 8”, in his forties, bald and wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and flip flops.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting Incident number 252 of July 8.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.