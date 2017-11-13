CCTV released after two shop thefts in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for your help in identifying people in two CCTV images, in connection with two thefts in Louth earlier this month.

One incident, on Saturday November 4, involved two large candles being stolen from a window display at All Things Scented in Eastgate.

CCTV image from Boots in Mercer Row, Louth.

Police wish to speak to the person pictured in the white coat (above) as she may be able to assist with the police enquiries.

If you have any information about this theft, call 101 and quote incident 223 of November 8 to the call-taker.

Two days earlier, on Thursday November 2, a number of items were stolen from Boots in Mercer Row.

Police wish to speak to the man and woman pictured in the CCTV image, as they may be able to help police with their enquiries.

If you have any information, call 101 and state that this is for the attention of PCSO Louise Borman to the call-taker.