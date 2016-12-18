Celebrate Christmas

A Candlelit carol Service will be held at St Margaret’s Church in Waddingworth, near Bardney, next Wednesday, December 21.

This will be a traditional service of Nine Lessons and carols.

The service at this small church, located in a farmyard, starts at 7pm and everyone is welcome to go along.

You can also join a fun evening for all at a Christmas celebration event being held at St Oswald’s Church in Strubby.

It is taking place this Friday (December 16) from 7pm.

A number of musical guests will be performing during the evening.