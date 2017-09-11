Celebrate ‘National Air Ambulance Week’ in Louth and Horncastle

This week (September 11-17) is National Air Ambulance Week, and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance team is hoping for support from the Louth and Horncastle public.

The national week of awareness for local air ambulances provides a great opportunity to celebrate the life-saving work that the team does, and to help them to raise even more money towards the £2.5 million they need to ensure that the ‘Ambucopter’ remains operational for all 365 days of the year.

During the week, the team will be out and about in communities across the two counties, including a visit to Louth Market Place on Wednesday (September 13) and Horncastle Market Place on Saturday (September 16).

Residents and visitors are invited to pop along and say hello - and if you have any old ‘round pounds’ or a jar of coppers hidden away at the back of a cupboard, you can donate them too.

Anyone who wants to hold a fundraising event, whether itis a sponsored challenge or a cake sale at work, is also invited to do so, and let the team know via fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk.

• For further details, visit www. ambucopter.org.uk