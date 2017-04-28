Celebrate region at the Spirit of the Marsh event in Trusthorpe

The annual Spirit of the Marsh event is back this weekend from Friday, April 28, to Monday, May 1

The three-day festival is providing a whole weekend of celebrating the talents, knowledge and energy of our region and will be taking place in Trusthorpe.

A veritable feast of entertainment will be provided with music kicking off from 6pm each evening.

There will be a number of vocalists and bands, including Merlins Keep, Whiskey before Breakfast, James J Turner, Sylvester Peat Cutter, Andrea Ferguson and the Twilight Bloggers, to name but a few.

There will also be talks from holistic therapists, healers and tarot readers, alongside craft stalls and workshops aplenty to keep you busy.

Plus there is belly dancing workshops, childrens entertainment, food and drink, plus the Beltane fire.

Alford Morris will be there on Sunday from 11am, with dance displays and workshops throughout the day.

Campers are welcome as well as day tickets and evening tickets being on offer.

For more info, visit: www.spiritofthemarsh.com.