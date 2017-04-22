Celebrate St George's Day in Mablethorpe.

The annual St George’s Day parade will be taking place again this year on April 23, going through Mablethorpe High Street.

See St George on his horse, followed by an official procession and town crier Roy Palmer make their way through Mablethorpe at around 11.30am.

An official proclamation will then be made, as usual, outside of The Factory Shop in the High Street at 11.45am.

But new to this year, there will be a special event going on in the afternoon also.

Head over to The Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea, where there will be a show in the grounds.

This will include George and the dragon, my fair lady and other forms of entertainment and refreshments will be made available for a small charge.

It all kicks off in the afternooon at 2.15pm, so make sure you don’t miss out.