Celebrations at Brackenborough Hall Coach House

The owners of award-winning self catering apartments, Brackenborough Hall Coach House, will mark their tenth year in business with a special open day on Sunday (June 18).

Paul and Flora Bennett will host the event at the Coach House from 3pm until 6pm to celebrate the milestone, and everybody is welcome to go along and enjoy some tea, cake, and maybe even a glass or two of something bubbly.

Flora told the Leader: “We are so pleased that we decided to convert our listed 18th century coach house into self catering accommodation.

“We have met so many interesting guests, and we love seeing them enjoying the grounds of our home and our farm.”

The Coach House, on the outskirts of Louth, offers three luxury apartments which are open all year round. The building overall can sleep up to 24 guests at any time.

Paul said: “We can hardly believe 10 years have gone by!

“The business has developed extremely well and it has proved very popular, especially with families and groups of friends, dog owners, hen parties and weddings.

“We look forward to the next 10 years.”

Paul has calculated that, since their business began, Brackenborough Hall Coach House has had 1,370 separate bookings for almost 10,000 guests.

At the open afternoon on Sunday, visitors will have the opportunity to view all three apartments with their original features, and also a chance to walk in the gardens of Brackenborough Hall and on the farm.