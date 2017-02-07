Celebrations at Maltby le Marsh Village Hall after Big Lottery grant

Residents are celebrating after Maltby le Marsh Village Hall was officially reopened at the end of last month, following a refurbishment funded by a ‘Big Lottery’ grant of £9,225.

The village hall was reopened by special guest Victoria Atkins MP ahead of the well-attended ‘broadband summit’ which took place there on January 20.

The building had originally been the village’s Methodist Chapel, before it was converted into the village hall in 1994 - and it now serves the villages of Beesby, Strubby and Maltby le Marsh.

The Big Lottery grant was approved in March last year, following an application from the village hall’s management committee the previous month.

The refurbishment work was completed by the autumn, and the committee decided to wait until Ms Atkins was available to officially re-open the building.

Philip Baildon, from the committee, told the Leader: “The village hall is available for hire by the public and our residents alike.

“The hall can be used for all functions, it is licensed for the sale and consumption of alcohol and there is a fully fitted kitchen.

“Like all other village halls in the country, we need people to hire it so that we can maintain it.”

• To book the hall or to find out more details, call 07980 221952 or visit the ‘Maltby le Marsh’ community group on Facebook.