Charity ball in Louth raises over £1,100 for Andy’s Children’s Hospice

Thurlby Motors in Louth has this week presented a cheque for £1,102.49 to Andy’s Children’s Hospice.
The car dealership regularly supports this local charity by hosting a charity ball every year to help raise money for them.
Gail Smith, finance director at Thurlby Motors said:“Our annual charity ball for Andy’s Children’s Hospice was held last month, again at Kenwick Park Hotel.”
She added that the event, which included a sit down meal, a raffle and auction, had nearly 100 people in attendance and they beat the total raised during last year’s event.
Alison Lark, Andy’s Children’s Hospice representative said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Thurlby Motors for their continued support.
“It really does make a big difference to the local children we support.”
Keep your eyes out for all the information that will be released for next year’s event.
