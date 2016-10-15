Charity ball is present of choice for cancer patient

After fighting off double breast cancer, a selfless local woman decided to spend her 50th birthday raising funds for Cancer Research UK in Louth.

Carolyn Vickers-Lingard, alongside neighbour, Maia Wilkinson,17, spent almost a year planning an elegant soiree, that not only marked Carolyn’s milestone birthday in style, but also raised over £3,000 for Cancer Research.

The fundraising black tie ball was held recently at Kenwick Park Hotel as Carolyn celebrated her life with around 95 of her closest friends as well as wanting to give back to the research that helped her beat double breast cancer.

As a surviving cancer patient, Carolyn was diagnosed in 2013. Then within a matter of weeks, she went straight into surgery to have the cancer removed from both breasts and quickly underwent Chemo and Radiotherapy.

Carolyn spoke to The Leader about her story. She explained: “The only way in which I could best describe my cancer journey was like being on a very long roller coaster ride. I chose Cancer Research UK, because my cancer could have been anywhere, you can’t pick and chose, so I wanted to support the cause that helps cancer research across the board.”

Carolyn also said getting through the bad points of cancer was to carry on with everyday life, and turning the negatives into positives.

She added: “I am a very keen horse rider and kept riding through my treatment. The last part of the chemo was the toughest for me, but it also showed me it was a sign that everything was working.”

Ben Petts, Cancer Research UK’s local fundraising manager for Lincolnshire, said: “Carolyn’s fundraising efforts have truly been an inspiration.

“The money raised from Carolyn’s ball allows us to buy a kit which analyses 16 blood samples for circulating tumour cells to help us develop innovative ways to personalise care for people with cancer.”

Carolyn said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to Maia for working alongside me to organise this fundraising ball and to everyone who attended the event and gave donations either on the night or privately.”