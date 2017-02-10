Charity log splitting event for Air Ambulance in Louth

Louth Tractors are hosting their final live log splitting event to raise some extra funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 11 from 9am-2pm.

The day will include working demonstrations from the manufacturers Hydrocut, Oxdale Products and Portek at the agricultural supplier’s main Louth dealership on Fairfield Industrial Estate.

People can also bring in their own logs to be spilt and donations will be taken, that will go towards the Air Ambulance fund.

John Smith, managing director of Louth Tractors (part of AW Smith Ltd), said: “We’re running our last Log Splitting Live event of the winter and hoping to raise as much as we can for this worthy cause.

“Everyone is welcome to come along.”