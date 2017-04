A charity quiz night is taking place at Louth Methodist Church Centre on Friday, April 28.

The event will kick off from 7pm. Teams of four are advised at a price of £15 per team.

Or come along on the night for £4 each and make up a team on the night.

A light supper will also be included.

All proceeds from the event are in aid of Action for Children. For more details call: 01507 607552.