Check out trains and automobiles in Ludborough

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway in Ludborough will have a selection of vintage and classic cars on display during the Bank Holiday weekend.

“It’s a great place to take the family and experience the bygone age of steam travel,” said the railway’s spokesman Phil Eldridge.

“As well as riding on our

heritage steam train, visitors will be able to see displays of beautifully-restored vintage and classic cars in the car park”.

Trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 3.45pm on Sunday, August 27 and Bank Holiday Monday, (August 28).

A family ticket for two adults and up to four children is only £18 and offers unlimited travel on the day.

The station shop, museum and popular ‘Steaming Kettle’ buffet will be open and you can visit the engine shed where the locomotives are maintained.

For more information, please call: 01507 363881.

Or you can visit: www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.