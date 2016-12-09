China school visit for teaching duo

Two teachers from Lincolnshire recently embarked on a ten-day trip to China.

The trip was part of the British Council Connecting Classrooms and Shakespeare Lives projects.

Nick Barton from Monks Dyke Tennyson College in Louth and Lynn Moors from North Cockerington Primary School went along to reciprocate the hosting of a Chinese delegation in July.

Mr Barton said: “It has been a great experience and one that we will seek to learn from in both countries.

“I have met some incredible people in our partner school and was overwhelmed by the welcome I received from staff and students.

“This is definitely a partnership that we want to grow. Students at both schools are already excited about the prospect of visiting each other.”

On the return visit to the schools in Tangshan, Lynn and Nick were struck by the warm welcome they received from the teachers and pupils.

They had the opportunity to experience the creativity and enthusiasm shown in lessons in topics ranging from calligraphy and art to robotics, pottery and drama.

Nick met with students and even taught some geography lessons and assisted in English classes.

MDTC are now working on setting up student and teacher exchange programmes with their new partners.