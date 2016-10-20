Chloe to take the leap in memory of grandad

A doting granddaughter is set to leap from 10,000 feet to support a prostate cancer charity, in memory of her grandad who sadlylost his battle with the disease.

Chloe Clarke, 20, is hoping to raise at least £500 for Prostate Cancer UK through a nerve-wracking sky dive at the Hibaldstow Skydive Centre.

Chloe’s grandad Robert Stephenson passed away in November 2007 following a year-long battle with the disease, when Chloe was 11.

Chloe, who works for Lincolnshire Co-op Travel, told the Leader: “My grandad was more like a father to me than my grandad.

“I will never forget how he used to call ‘crumpets’ pikelets, and I always remembered coming to visit and walking into a warm home with Sheffield Wednesday on the telly all the time.

“Going through what we did as a family has made me want to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. I wanted to raise money by doing something really different.

“I want to help families who are suffering now and prevent people from having to go through what my family got put through, and having to live with the devastating consequences.”

Looking ahead to the sky dive, which will take place next spring, Chloe said: “I will be jumping from about 10,000 feet at 120mph.

“I am terrified. To be honest, I can’t even get up a ladder to the loft without shaking!

“However, with my grandad in mind and for the cause I’m doing it for, I keep raising money and getting closer and closer to the day!”

Chloe continued: “I would like to say thank you to everyone who has donated through sponsorship and through my JustGiving page.

“It really means a lot to me that everyone is getting together to help me achieve my target and get me ready and prepared for my sky dive.

“Prostate Cancer UK has a 10 year target to significantly improve diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer. This made me want to be a part of it.

“I’m sure that when my grandad and my family were struggling there was someone out there doing something crazy that was raising money to help us, and this really touched my heart, so I now want to be that person and help someone else.”

• If you wish to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Chloe-Clarke, or email: chloeclarkearts@hotmail.co.uk.