Choral Society set to perform ‘Messiah’ in Louth

Louth Choral Society will perform Handel’s great oratorio, ‘Messiah’ at St James’s Church in Louth on Sunday, April 9, commencing at the earlier than usual time of 7pm.

Conductor on the night will be Allan Smith, who is this year making his debut as musical director of Louth Choral Society.

Coincidentally, extracts from the ‘Messiah’ were included in the Choral Society’s first public concert on March 12, 1838, which took place in the Mansion House in Louth with Mr R Hubbard in command.

Tickets are available from Eve and Ranshaw in Louth.

Or you can call 01507 463410. Plus tickets are available via: www.louthchoral.co.uk.

Reserved seating is £15 and under 18s £7.

Unreserved is £10 per person with under 18s free.Also if you buy five tickets, you get a sixth for free.