A number of Christmas Markets are taking place in the East Lindsey area over the coming weeks.

Horncastle’s main Christmas market is happening this Sunday (December 4).

A farmer’s market will be taking place in Horncastle on Thursday, December 8, Louth food friday is on at the market on December 9 and Horncastle craft market is taking place on Saturday, December 10.

For more information about the upcoming festive markets, please visit: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets.