Churches throw open doors as part of festival

Churches in several Wolds villages threw open their doors last weekend - and offered a unique insight into the area’s history.

Belchford, Benniworth, Burgh on Bain, Scamblesby and Hemingby were among the churches joining in the Horncastle and Villages Churches Festival.

The Rev Sue Allison, rector, at St Margaret's, Roughton EMN-171009-172731001

It was set up after the success of a similar festival in neighbouring West Lindsey - now in its 21st year.

Organisers were delighted with the success of the event which attracts lots of visitors to the area.

At St Helen’s in Burgh on Bain, there was a display of art and needlework - along with a chance to view some historic features, including the 11th century Norman tower.

At St Peter and St Paul in Belchford, there was a small exhibition about the Lincolnshire Rising.

Barbara Bateman and June Bullock next to the High Alter dating from the 1900's made in Belguim EMN-171009-172624001