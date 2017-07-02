Clarriots care in Manby put on cupcakes for charity

A Manby-based homecare provider Clarriots invited local people to enjoy ‘cupcakes and a chat’ last week as it raised valuable awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event was organised by registered manager Kathryn Wheatley and was hosted at the company’s head office at Manby Business Park.

Those in attendance included Clarriots carers and clients, as well as a number of local businesses.

Kathryn said: “We wanted the event to be as informal as possible, with people able to pop in as and when they wanted, have some tea, cake and a chat and hopefully leave a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society.

“I’m really pleased we could get so many people involved.”

A total of £70 was raised on the day for the charity.

Ms Wheatley added: “I would like to thank everyone who took part and donated.

“This money will go towards supporting people with dementia and, importantly, helping to find a cure.”