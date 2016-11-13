Classic love story from Thomas Hardy being performed in Louth

Making a welcome return to Louth Playgoers Riverhead Theatre on Saturday, November 19 is Hotbuckle Productions.

They specialise in dramatic adaptations of classic novels.

Memorable recent shows include Dickens’ David Copperfield and Jane Austen’s Emma.

With live musical accompaniments on a wide range of instruments from banjo to accordion, the professional cast take on multiple roles with the aid of an onstage clothes rail.

This year they are presenting Thomas Hardy’s great novel, Far from the Madding Crowd. Set in rural Wessex, it tells the dramatic story of the life and loves of Bathsheba Everdene.

Tickets, £1,1 available on 01507 600350 or online via: www.louthplaygoers.com.