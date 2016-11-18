ClubSpa@Kenwick in Louth secure ‘Hotel Pool of the Year’ award

ClubSpa@Kenwick in Louth have made a splash by coming out on top in a national competition - only a few months after re-opening.

The spa and leisure complex which only re-opened in July this year following a devastating fire in 2014 is celebrating its first major award.

Kenwick won the Gold Standard Hotel Pool of the Year award in the UK Pool and Spa Awards 2016.

The presentation evening was recently held in Birmingham.

The awards recognise excellence in swimming pools, spas and water leisure.

Managing director at Kenwick Park, Stuart Flynn is hoping this award will be the first of many.

He told The Leader: “It’s really nice to have been recognised with this national award and makes all the hard work building the complex worth while.

“Award organisers came to us after hearing about our pool and asked if we would consider putting it forward, so we thought we’d see how we get on. We didn’t expect to win, so it was a lovely surprise.

“It also shows we got the balance of the facility just right and we are really proud of our pool area. It’s something that is very unique for the Lincolnshire area.”

Gemma Leafe, general manager at ClubSpa@Kenwick, said: “To get this award is amazing for us to say we’ve only been back open a few short months.

“To know we have the best spa pool around is the icing on the cake.

“This also reflects greatly on the area and it’s lovely to be recognised for a national award.”