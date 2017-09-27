Co-op food store in Sutton on Sea will now open in 2018

A new Co-operative food store that was set to open this year in Sutton on Sea will now not open until 2018 due to ‘construction delays’, the Leader can reveal.

The Leader initially reported back in November 2016 that work to build the store had begun and was looking to open in 2017.

But Paresh Pancholi, regional acquisitions manager for the Co-op confirmed that the new store, which will be the product of a £600,000 investment, is now set to open its doors to the public in February 2018.

“We did expect the new store to open in 2017 when we made our initial announcement in 2016,” Mr Pancholi said.

“But unfortunately there has been an unexpected delay in construction and the store in Station Road, Sutton on Sea will nown open in 2018.”

Mr Pancholi added that they are ‘looking forward’ to opening a new store in Sutton on Sea and that they are delighted to have the opportunity to provide shoppers with a wide range of award-winning food - in a store designed to be easy to use for everyone.

The new food store will also provide around 15-20 full and part-time jobs.

The 2,750 sq ft sales store is located in the heart of the community and will have an in-store bakery, locally sourced products and a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

The new store will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op’s recently launched Membership scheme.

Members receive a 5 per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further 1 per cent going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Good causes currently being supported include the Alford and District Cricket Club, Friends of Sutton on Sea School and Huttoft Village Hall.