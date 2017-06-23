Co-op stores raise thousands for St Barnabas

Customers at Lincolnshire Co-operative stores across the county have raised over £104,000 for St Barnabas Hospice - with around £8,800 going to the Louth branch.

St Barnabas was the main beneficiary of a grand total of £144,000 raised by the stores between March and May, through the company’s ‘community champions’ scheme, in which donations are made through customers’ dividend cards.

Additional funds were raised by Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues who took part in sponsored pedometer walking challenges.

The total which will go to the Louth branch of St Barnabas Hospice - £8,798 - reflects the total funds raised by stores in the local area.

Amy Bailey, East Lindsey’s community fundraiser for St Barnabas, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Lincolnshire Co-op and their customers for their support and generosity.

“The money that has been raised in Louth will go on to provide our Louth patients with 75 ‘Hospice at Home’ visits by our specialist nurses, enabling our patients to stay in their homes surrounded by their loved ones whilst receiving essential care.

“I cannot state how grateful we are for all funds raised.”

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Engagement Manager Sam Turner said: “We’re over the moon that communities have come together to raise such a fantastic amount of money for these truly worthwhile causes.

“Not many people know about the work that hospices do for people who are facing a really difficult time.”

Meanwhile, St Andrew’s Hospice and Andy’s (children’s hospice) in nearby Grimsby received around £12,500.