Coastal businesses benefit from district council grants

A number of businesses in Mablethorpe and Sandilands have benefitted from district council funds to improve their premises.

In total , 24 local businesses have improved their shop fronts thanks to East Lindsey District Council.

The council’s Shop Front Grant Scheme started in December 2015, offering up to £3,000 towards improvement costs.

The scheme has awarded £45,203.55 to businesses across the district.

The council had launched the scheme to enhance the appearance of shop fronts in a bid to increase footfall on high streets and in turn, improve the economy of the area as a whole.

Portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “The Shop Front Grant Scheme has helped to improve the appearance of shops across East Lindsey.

“In the digital age - with fierce competition from online retailers - we need to ensure high streets remain appealing.

“The improvements these businesses have made with the council’s help will ensure our towns remain vibrant and attractive places to visit and shop, supporting the area’s economy.”

Several businesses on the coast that have seen benefits from the scheme .

They include Catherine and Mark Hallsworth of The Fat Seagull in Sandilands.

They were awarded a grant of £1,333.33 enabling them to transform the café, bistro, deli and gift shop through external repainting work, new signage and a logo commissioned for the side of their building.

Judith Howell opened Paws of Purr-fection in Mablethorpe in January 2016 after previously working in the catering industry but wanting a change.

She received a grant of £2,342.55 towards the full replacement of her shop frontage - along with a new door and new signage.

Lady B’s Cupcakery Tea Room and Cake Maker in Mablethorpe has been transformed by owners Andy and June Brett’s - thanks to the fund.

They received a grant of £2,696.25 which helped towards the cost of a new permanent canopy over the external seating area for the cafe/tearoom.

Also Patrick Poynton, owner of Poyntons Shoes in Mablethorpe - and another store in Horncastle which has been in the family since 1965 - has renewed his shop front with a grant of £805.

The works at their Mablethorpe shop include the repainting of the shop frontage. Improvements have been made the first and second floors, windows, doors and new signage.