Coastal Community Challenge committee vows to continue vital backing for community projects

Officials from the Coastal Community Challenge (CCC) project have vowed to continue their campaign to back community projects in the Mablethorpe area with vital funding.

The CCC’s local committee - a dedicated band of volunteers - is part of the national ‘Big Local’ scheme and is providing money to a number local coastal-based initiatives in Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe.

The funding is proving to be a lifeline for many organisations at a time of cuts in support from county and district councils.

Committee chairman John Gregory admits it has been a ‘rocky road’ since a steering group was formed in 2010 and put an action plan in motion with the help of £1million of lottery funding.

It took another five years for the actual money to be released but the CCC was one of the first areas in the country to receive the funding.

Less than two years into their proposed ten-year plan, many community groups have received support including the New Maltby Players, the Beach Bar Boxing Club and Trusthorpe Camera Club.

Organisations like The Coastal Centre have also been saved from closure while other organisations have been formed for the benefit of coastal residents - like the East Lindsey Advice Project (ELAP) and Experience Enterprise.

Mr Gregory, who is preparing for the committee’s annual meeting, said: “Earlier in the year, we had our annual review with Big Local and they gave us extremely positive feedback on our work.

“With many funding pots having ceased in a trying period of austerity, we have been able to approve small grants of between £200-£500 to a number of local groups, whilst others can apply for bigger grants of £5,000.

“One of the funding highlights of our year has been able to provide £25,000 towards the skate park extension project in Mablethorpe.

“It is something which is now in use for the benefit of our younger community members.

“We are still exploring different avenues in which to better the lives of the residents of our community and hope that we are able to have an even more successful year in 2017.”

The CCC Big Local AGM will be taking place on Wednesday, November 9 from 2pm at Mablethorpe Community Hall in Stanley Avenue. All local community groups and interested parties are welcome to attend this meeting which is a celebration of what the committee have achieved during the last 20 months.